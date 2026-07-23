HPCL drops 5% on first loss in 14 quarters on crude spike: Buy, sell, hold?

At 11:05 AM, HPCL's share price was trading 2.64 per cent lower at ₹383.75 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.39 per cent at 23,986.80. In intraday trade, the stock fell 4.8 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹376.55 per share.

Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target ₹395

MOFSL noted that HPCL’s Ebitda loss stood 37 per cent higher than its estimate at ₹161.3 billion due to weaker-than-estimated marketing margins.

The brokerage said that HPCL's LPG under-recovery stood at ₹55.9 billion versus ₹13.4 billion in Q4FY26. The company has a cumulative negative net buffer of ₹164 billion due to the under-recovery on LPG cylinders.

Given the above observations the brokerage maintained a "Buy" call on the stock with an unchnaged target price of ₹395

Nomura | Neutral | Target ₹440

Nomura also noted that HPCL's Ebitda loss of ₹161 billion was worse than their estimate for a ₹139 billion loss, largely due to higher-than-expected losses in fuel retailing.