HPCL jumps 3% after Q4FY26 results; board declares final dividend of ₹19.25

HPCL share price today: Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) gained more than 3 per cent in intraday trade today to make a high of ₹381.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the state-run oil marketing company reported its numbers for the March 2026 quarter. Shares of(HPCL) gained more than 3 per cent in intraday trade today to make a high of ₹381.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the state-run oil marketing company reported its numbers for the March 2026 quarter.

HPCL shares have remained under pressure so far in 2026 amid a sharp rise crude price due to West Asia war. The counter has corrected 24 per cent in the period as against a decline of 10 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

As of 12:35 PM, HPCL shares were seen outperforming the markets with a gain of 2.1 per cent at ₹378. A total of 6 million equities changed hands, as per the NSE data. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.7 per cent. HPCL Q4 results

HPCL, one of leading public sector OMCs, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,06 crore in Q4 FY26, up 77 per cent o n Y-o-Y basis. The PSU had earned a net profit of ₹3,415 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal (FY25). On Standalone basis, HPCL clocked a net profit of ₹4,901.5 crore the March quarter of FY2026, up by more than 45 per cent from ₹3,355 crore reported in the March quarter of FY2025. The company said that its gross refining margins (GRM) rose to $14.27 per barrel in Q4FY26 from $8.44 per barrel in Q4FY25. For the entire fiscal ear 2026, HPCL's said that its net profit stood a ₹17,175 crore, while revenue from operations came in at ₹4,78,543 crore. HPCL's GRM grew to $8.79 a barrel against $5.74 in FY25. The company said that its refineries recorded highest-ever crude throughput of 26.04 million metric tonnes in FY26. Besides, refineries also achieved highest-ever distillate yield of 75.8 per cent in the reporting financial year. Equirus Securities said that HPCL reported a strong beat in an otherwise challenging quarter, with earnings materially ahead of consensus expectations driven by surprising marketing performance and strong refining profitability. Despite sharply adverse macro conditions including higher crude prices, rupee depreciation and deeply negative implied auto-fuel margins, calculated marketing margins improved to ₹5.5 per cent litre vs ₹5 per litre on Q-o-Q basis. It said that the refining performance also remained robust with reported GRMs at $14.3 per barrel, aided partly by inventory gains. HPCL dividend 2026 record date The company's consolidated total income for the reporting quarter increased marginally to ₹1.24 trillion. The same was at ₹1.19 trillion in a year ago period.The company said that its gross refining margins (GRM) rose to $14.27 per barrel in Q4FY26 from $8.44 per barrel in Q4FY25.