HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'neutral', raises Sensex target to 84,000

HSBC upgraded Indian equities to "Neutral" from "Underweight" on Thursday, as easing crude oil prices reduced ​earnings risks for companies in the world's third-largest crude importer and measures to stabilise the rupee drew back foreign investors.

The brokerage raised its 2026-end target for the BSE Sensex index to 84,000 from 80,500 earlier, indicating an 8.6 per cent upside from current levels. Brent ‌crude futures are down 33 per cent ​from their April peak of $126.41 as West Asia tensions eased following an interim US-Iran agreement to end the ​war.

"The oil shock has eased, taking some pressure off margins and lowering the risk of significant earnings downgrades," HSBC said in a note. The upgrade follows a similarly positive view from Goldman Sachs earlier this month, which ​cited lower commodity prices and a more stable currency for India's improved ‌outlook.

Foreign investors have bought Indian shares worth $1.6 billion so far in July, ​turning into net buyers after four months of heavy selling. Overall, they have sold $27.7 billion in Indian equities in 2026, surpassing last year's record outflow of $18.9 billion. The sell-off ‌was partly linked to funds ​rotating into AI-linked stocks, away from ‌markets such as India, which have limited exposure to the theme. HSBC ‌said the sustainability of the foreign inflows is a key concern for India, ​especially as attention shifts back to AI-linked opportunities. The brokerage said South Korea is still Asia's strongest growth story, but leverage ​and concentrated positions will likely keep volatility elevated. The brokerage had downgraded India to "Underweight" in April amid a surge in crude ‌oil prices, saying India looked less attractive than North East Asian peers.