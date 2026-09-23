HUL, Dabur India trade near Covid lows: Reasons, strategy decoded

What lies ahead for HUL, Bata India, Dabur?

Further, Chokkalingam points out that FMCG sector faced demand problem in the first half of the last six years, resulting in poor single-digit volume growth. Whereas, in the second phase, volumes saw an uptick post the GST reforms, but tapered-off as high inflation dented sentiment.Vaqarjaved Khan, Sr. Fundamental analyst at Angel One highlighted that tepid earnings weighed on these stocks. Several years of flat earnings ran into multiples built for double-digit growth, and the market has closed that gap. says the analyst."Add roughly 10 per cent raw material inflation squeezing gross margins, a mass consumer still holding back on discretionary spends, and quick-commerce-led challenger brands chipping away at the distribution moat that once justified the premium," are among the other concerns, adds Khan.Meanwhile, Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President-Fundamental Research at SBI Securities reckons that prolonged weakness in the consumption environment and rising competitive intensity have kept the broader consumer space under pressure, with only a handful of companies offering superior earnings-growth visibility generating meaningful investor interest.Going ahead, Khan believes that HUL and Dabur look close to done with de-rating, and are now valued nearer the high single-digit growth they actually deliver. The risk-reward shall improves once volume picks up and input costs cool.The analyst, however, flags that Bata India remains an outlier, still expensive on depressed earnings. He suggests to wait for clear evidence of a real turnaround, before stepping in.Shah reckons that, overall a meaningful recovery in volume growth remains critical for consumption-oriented companies. Any sustained re-rating is likely to depend on a visible acceleration in earnings growth rather than attractive valuations alone.In case of HUL and Dabur India the near-term growth will be focused on premiumization, increasing penetration, product and distribution expansion; while recovery in discretionary consumption would be the key trigger for Bata India, says Shah.Chokkalingam cautions that poor rainfall and rising inflation would weigh on rural demand, tempering revival hopes for the FMCG sector in the near future.