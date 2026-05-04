HUL up 5% post Q4 results; brokerages turn bullish, see up to 20% upside

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged in trade today, rising nearly 5 per cent after the FMCG major reported strong results for Q4 of FY26. The Horlicks maker has reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit, supported by higher volumes for January to March period.

The stock opened at ₹2,268.90 on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE) and touched an intraday high of ₹2,359.90. As of 10:15 AM, HUL shares were trading at ₹2,349, up 4.3 per cent, with around 1 million shares changing hands.

A similar trend was visible on the BSE, where the stock was up 4.4 per cent at ₹2,349.

HUL emerged as the top gainer on both benchmark indices at the time of writing this report. Besides, it was also the top gainer in the Nifty FMCG pack, which was up 1.4 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 700 pts; Nifty tops 24,200; auto, realty lead; HUL shares jump 5% Today's sharp uptick in HUL share price took the company's market cap beyond ₹5.5 trillion, up by more than ₹22,000 crore. The company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.28 trillion in the previous session. HUL Q4 results FY26 For the Match quarter of FY26, HUL reported a net profit of ₹2,994 crore, including gains of ₹256 crore from the divestment of a stake in Nutritionalab. The company had logged a net profit of ₹2,475 crore in the same quarter of FY25. The firm's revenue rose 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,172 crore in the reporting quarter, driven by 6 per cent underlying volume growth.

HUL dividend 2026 Along with the quarterly results, the board of HUL approved a final dividend of ₹22 per share of ₹1 face value for FY26. "The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. Together with the interim dividend of ₹19 per share declared in October 2025, the total dividend payout for the year will be ₹9,633 crores," the filing read. For the entire FY26, HUL clocked a profit of ₹15,059 crore, up 41 per cent Y-o-Y. Its total income in the fiscal year grew by 4.6 per cent to ₹65,219 crore.

HUL share price target by ICICI Sec after Q4 Post quarterly results, brokerages have shared optimistic views on HUL and reiterated 'Buy' rating on the counter, with ICICI Securities saying "this turnaround is for real". Analysts at ICICI Securities said that HUL has been demonstrating an improving volume trajectory in FY26 and that over 6 per cent growth in Q4 is another dot in a long improving line. While bears may argue that there is not much earnings surprise, analysts said that "we reckon the quality and hence durability of growth is pleasing". Analysts said that with execution strengthening and structural actions gaining traction, they see improving visibility on a more durable growth phase.

ALSO READ: Jindal Steel shares rise 4% on Q4 results; analysts peg up to 11% upside The brokerage has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on HUL stock for a target price of ₹2,800, implying an upside of 19 per cent from the CMP. The brokerage expects HUL's revenue and Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent each over FY26–28E. PAT is estimated to increase by 11 per cent over the same period. HUL share price target by Motilal Oswal after Q4 Motilal Oswal has also retained its 'Buy' rating on HUL stock on the improvement in underlying trends in the March quarter. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹2,650, offering an upside of around 13 per cent from the CMP.

Motilal Oswal said that HUL continues to remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth, even if it comes at the expense of near-term margins. Despite concerns around rising crude prices and macro volatility, the company believes it is well-positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies, and strengthening omnichannel capabilities. ALSO READ: Laurus Labs rallies 6%, hits record high post Q4 results; brokerages upbeat Additionally, the brokerage noted that HUL has announced ₹20 billion capex toward premium and high-growth categories and remains optimistic about delivering better performance in FY27 vs FY26. HUL share price target by Elara Capital after Q4