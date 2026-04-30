HUL shares slip 3% despite 20% growth in Q4 PAT; ₹22 dividend declared

HUL share price today: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped over 3 per cent in today’s trade after the company reported its Q4FY26 results, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As of 11 AM, HUL shares were down 2.9 per cent at ₹2,247 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.5 million equities changing hands. HUL Q4 results FY2026

According to an exchange filing, the Horlicks maker's consolidated PAT stood at ₹2,992 crore in the March quarter. The company had earned a net profit of ₹2,464 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

HUL's Ebitda stood at ₹3,841 crore in the quarter uner review, which grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda margin stood at 23.7 per cent. HUL's total expenses came in at ₹16,615 crore, up 7.2 per cent from the same quarter in the last fiscal. Its total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01 per cent to ₹16,580 crore. The firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹16,172 crore in the reporting quarter as against ₹16,172 crore a year ago. This translates into an increase of 8.13 per cent Y-o-Y. This was "driven by 6 per cent Underlying Volume Growth," HUL said in its earnings statement.HUL's Ebitda stood at ₹3,841 crore in the quarter uner review, which grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda margin stood at 23.7 per cent.

HUL Q4 results: Key takeaways by SBI Securities - Overall underlying volume growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y. - Home Care segment delivered high single-digit volume growth and 9 per cent sales growth Y-o-Y. - Beauty & Wellbeing segment delivered mid single-digit volume growth and 8 per cent sales growth Y-o-Y. - Within the Personal Care segment, Skin Cleansing volumes grew in high single-digit while Oral Care volumes grew in low single-digit Y-o-Y. Underlying sales grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y. For the entire fiscal year 2026 (FY26), the company reported a profit of ₹15,059 crore (including gains from divestment in Nutritionalab Pvt Ltd in the fourth quarter), while total income rose 4.6 per cent to ₹65,219 crore.

- Foods segment delivered high single-digit volume growth and 5 per cent sales growth Y-o-Y. Priya Nair, CEO and MD, HUL, in a statement said that FY2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies. During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution. "These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5 per cent underlying sales growth for the financial year," she said. On the outlook, Nair added that heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility and that the company is "navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings". "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility," she opined. Priya Nair, CEO and MD, HUL, in a statement said that FY2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies. During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution."These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5 per cent underlying sales growth for the financial year," she said.