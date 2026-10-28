HUL trades on a volatile note post Q2 results; stock near 6-year low

Share price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) exhibited sharp volatility after the company FMCG major reported in Q2 earnings on Wednesday. As an initial reaction, HUL's share price surged to an intraday high of ₹1,861 on the NSE after the company reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 consolidated net profit. At the highest point of the day, the stock was up 2.3 per cent in a weak market. The stock, however, erased gains and slipped back into the negative zone, hitting an intraday low at ₹1,765.50. In the process, the stock declined over 5 per cent in intraday trades, and quoted near six-year lows. The stock on Tuesday hit an over 6-year low at ₹1,758. READ MORE At 12:10 PM, HUL traded 0.8 per cent lower at ₹1,803 on trades of around 19 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.4 per cent at 22,655. HUL Q2 earnings The FMCG major reported a 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹2,790 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, when compared with ₹2,685 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. HUL's revenue from operations increased by 14.5 per cent YoY to ₹18,226 crore. Sales grew by 15 per cent, its highest in 14 quarters. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 8 per cent to ₹4,089 crore from ₹3,785 crore. EBITDA margin contracted by 140 basis points to 22.6 per cent from 24 per cent. READ MORE The company reported double-digit revenue growth in home care and beauty & wellness segments, while revenue from personal care and foods segment grew by around 8 per cent each. HUL declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per share.