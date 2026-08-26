HZL, Jindal Stainless: What makes them losers in top-performing metal pack?

The Nifty Metal pack has emerged as the best-performing sector of the year 2026, supported by a strong rise in metal prices and subsequently robust earnings growth reported by the companies.

According to data from ACE Equity, Nifty Metal has risen 19.74 per cent on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis (as of August 25 close) and outpaced sectors like pharma, healthcare and media. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the metals sector has emerged as a standout performer, supported by strength across both ferrous and non-ferrous segments.

"Ferrous steel prices have risen over 25 per cent since Dec'25, driven by the implementation of safeguard duties, inventory restocking, and improving market sentiment. Meanwhile, non-ferrous players have benefited from a sustained rally in LME aluminium, copper, and zinc prices over the past year, underpinned by robust demand from structural themes such as electrification, EV adoption, renewable energy, and data centre expansion," he highlighted.

In Q1FY27, pricing strength drove an earnings recovery across the metals pack. YES Securities said higher domestic steel realisations helped Indian steel producers recover profitability despite seasonal volume weakness, while favourable metal prices and cost efficiencies supported non-ferrous earnings.

Bucking the trend

However, despite this strong sentiment in the metals pack, Hindustan Zinc and Jindal Stainless have remained laggards in the best-performing sector of 2026 so far.

Hindustan Zinc has lost 3 per cent Y-T-D and Jindal Stainless 16 per cent, according to ACE Equity data. However, 13 of the 15 index constituents remain in the green, with Welspun Corp gaining the most, up 188 per cent.

Hindustan Zinc