Ice cream stocks scoop up 85% gains from 2026 lows; can RIL roil the party?

India's ice cream market is set to heat up as Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, enters the segment with the launch of its new brand, ‘Bombay Creamery’, with prices starting at ₹10.

The entry comes at a time when India's ice cream industry is witnessing a structural shift towards organised consumption, premiumisation, wider distribution and de-seasonalisation of consumption. Analysts said that the explosion of quick-commerce platforms has also helped turn ice cream into a four-quarter consumption category.

Reliance Consumer Products enters ice-cream market with Bombay Creamery India's per-capita ice cream consumption stands at approximately 1 to 1.6 litres per year, well below global averages of 2.5 to more than 15 litres in Western markets. Analysts said the low consumption base provides a structural tailwind, which is expanding at a CAGR of over 11 per cent.

Kwality Wall's, Vadilal stocks At present, there are a few listed ice cream players on Dalal Street, including Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd and Vadilal Industries Ltd. Both stocks have delivered strong gains in 2026 so far. Kwality Wall's shares have rallied 42 per cent, while Vadilal Industries has gained 50 per cent. Q1 performance From their 2026 low of ₹22.24, touched on March 30, Kwality Wall's shares have zoomed 85 per cent. Likewise, Vadilal Industries shares have bounced back 80 per cent from their January low of ₹3,996. The performance of the two companies in Q1 was also strong. Data compiled by Business Standard showed that Kwality Wall's delivered 14.9 per cent organic volume growth in Q1, with Ebitda margin expanding to 12.1 per cent. Vadilal Industries reported 34.2 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and 65.5 per cent growth in operating profit.

Can incumbents retain market share? According to Saurav Chaube, equity research analyst at SAMCO Securities, competition will indeed increase for Kwality Wall's and Vadilal with RCPL's entry. However, established players could sustain their market share as ice cream is different from many other FMCG categories, given the importance of cold-chain infrastructure in distribution. “Established players already have networks and strong regional brands. Reliance, however, has the advantage of a large retail ecosystem, strong distribution capabilities and the ability to invest aggressively,” he said, adding that the immediate impact is likely to be greater on pricing power rather than volumes. Kwality Wall's has the advantage of Unilever's established brands such as Magnum and Cornetto, along with a strong cold-chain network. Vadilal, meanwhile, has a strong value proposition and around 16 per cent share of the organised market, with FY25 revenue of around ₹10.1 billion.