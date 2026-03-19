ICICI Bank, ICICI Pru Life slip up to 4% as Prudential explores JV exit

ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stocks slipped up to 4 per cent on BSE after reports suggested Prudential is exploring an exit from its life insurance joint venture with ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of the British insurance giant, currently maintains a 21.93 per cent equity interest in the publicly traded insurer. ICICI Bank remains the majority shareholder with a 50.95 per cent stake. At current market prices, ICICI Prudential Life commands a valuation of approximately ₹85,393 crore. In a separate strategic move, Prudential is reportedly exploring a potential investment in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. Sources indicate that the UK firm is in preliminary talks with the Bharti Group-backed insurer for a stake acquisition. The company has also drawn interest from other international insurance players looking to enter or expand in the Indian market.

Prudential was one of the first global insurers to establish a presence in India following the liberalization of the domestic insurance sector in the early 2000s. READ | ACME Solar Holdings, NTPC Green Energy jump up to 9% in weak market ICICI Prudential Life is India’s third-largest private-sector life insurer by new business premium, behind SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance. Based on new business premium, the company reported a market share of 5.7 per cent in FY25, up from 4.8 per cent in FY24, and collected premiums of ₹19,228.63 crore in the first 11 months of the current financial year, a 2.42 per cent year-on-year increase.