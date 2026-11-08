ICICI Bank, Divi's among 14 NSE 500 stocks hit new highs in Muhurat session

ICICI Bank, Divi's Labs and MCX India were among 14 NSE 500 stocks to register a new life-time high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Sunday's special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali 2026.The stock exchanges were conduction the traditional Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali today, on Sunday November 08.Apart from the above three stocks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Ather Energy, Adani Ports, Navin Fluorine, Indian Hotel, Emcure Pharma, TVS Motor Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico and Shyam Metalics also hit fresh life-time highs on Sunday.Among individual stocks, Divi's Labs surged 6 per cent to a high of ₹10,950 after the company reported a strong 63.6 per cent surge in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹1,127 crore as against ₹689 crore in Q2FY26.The company's revenue from operations increased by 35.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3,676 crore as against ₹2,715 crore in the year-ago period.Motilal Oswal Financial Services also surged over 4 per cent to ₹1,147. The stock was trading higher for the sixth straight trading session, as hopes of likely review of long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax could help revive the overall market sentiment and participation.Emcure Pharmaceuticals also extended its rally, and hit a new high at ₹2,430. The company reported a 33.7 per cent YoY growth in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹325.5 crore, backed by 24.2 per cent YoY growth in revenue from operations at ₹2,820.4 crore.Shyam Metalics rallied nearly 4 per cent to a new all-time high of ₹1,353.30 on the NSE, and was seen holding a gain of over 3 per cent as of 3 PM in special Muhurat trading session. Ather Energy, Adani Ports and MCX India were up 1 per cent each.