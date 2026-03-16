ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month

ICICI Bank share price today

Share price of ICICI Bank hit a 52-week low of ₹1,240.75, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the private sector lender was down for the fourth straight day, falling 5.4 per cent during the period.

In the past one month, the market price of ICICI Bank slipped 12 per cent in the recent market correction due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel-US. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 11 per cent during the same period.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE A sharp correction in the stock price has seen the market capitalisation of ICICI Bank erode by ₹1.2 trillion in the past one month. Currently, ICICI Bank’s market cap stood at ₹8.88 trillion as against ₹10.09 trillion as on February 16, 2026, data shows.

Kotak Institutional Equities view on Indian equities Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities see the recent correction in the market and stock prices—due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel-US and resultant dislocations—as an opportunity to add ‘better’ stocks, remove ‘narrative’ stocks and reduce positions in expensive cement and consumer stocks. The brokerage firm sees the sharp correction in stock prices and dislocation in parts of the market as an opportunity for investors to review their portfolios and make appropriate changes. The haphazard correction in stock prices across caps, sectors and companies would imply a permanent decline in companies’ earnings, which is clearly invalid.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities recommend reducing positions in cement, consumer staples and ‘narrative’ stocks, which trade at high or inexplicable valuations and adding to financials and other sectors for valuations across sectors and stocks), which have fallen sharply on unjustified concerns, the brokerage firm said. Brokerages view on ICICI Bank Following its annual inspection, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the bank to set aside ₹12,830 crore as an additional provision on a set of agricultural loans (₹20,000-25,000 crore portfolio) that were earlier treated as priority sector loans. The regulator observed that some technical requirements for classifying these loans as agricultural PSL were not fully met.

READ | IDBI Bank shares tumble 14% on reports of stake sale cancellation However, these loans continue to perform normally with no change in asset quality, no change in borrower repayment behaviour, and no change in loan terms. The bank has been originating this portfolio for several years and will now take steps to align it fully with regulatory guidelines, analysts at Axis Securities said in the Q3 result update. ICICI Bank should enter the coming quarters with stable asset quality, thereby keeping credit costs under control, adequate capital and liquidity buffers, and a balanced growth outlook, positioning the bank to deliver a steady and sustainable earnings growth. Asset quality continues to remain healthy in the corporate book and secured retail book, and the bank remains comfortable with the asset quality trends in the unsecured book, giving it the confidence to gradually resume growth in these segments (Credit Card and PL), the brokerage firm said with a ‘buy’ rating and target price of ₹1,700 per share.