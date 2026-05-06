These 3 stocks may underperform, 2 gain as auto, bank indices turn bearish

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge is showcasing a strong price structure, supported by sustained higher high–higher low formation across broader timeframes. The recent breakout from a horizontal consolidation zone on the weekly chart reinforces bullish sentiment, with prices holding firmly above the breakout level, says Tailor. "On the daily timeframe, the stock remains well-supported above key EMAs, indicating underlying strength, while RSI in the 60 zone reflects steady momentum. With the stock hovering near its all-time highs, the trend bias remains positive, although brief consolidation or mild profit booking at elevated levels could be seen before the next leg up," the analyst explains. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Current Market Price: ₹3,305 Bharat Forge is showcasing a strong price structure, supported by sustained higher high–higher low formation across broader timeframes. The recent breakout from a horizontal consolidation zone on the weekly chart reinforces bullish sentiment, with prices holding firmly above the breakout level, says Tailor."On the daily timeframe, the stock remains well-supported above key EMAs, indicating underlying strength, while RSI in the 60 zone reflects steady momentum. With the stock hovering near its all-time highs, the trend bias remains positive, although brief consolidation or mild profit booking at elevated levels could be seen before the next leg up," the analyst explains.Current Market Price: ₹3,305

M&M currently reflects a weak technical setup on the daily timeframe, marked by a Death Cross indicating a bearish undertone. The stock is facing consistent rejection near the 50-DMA and continues to move in a sideways-to-negative range, notes the analyst. Tailor sees resistance for the stock in the ₹3,200–₹3,300 zone where selling pressure persists. On the downside, immediate support lies between ₹3100–₹3000, aligned with a broader trendline; a breakdown below this range could trigger further downside towards ₹2600–₹2500. Hero MotoCorp Current Market Price: ₹4,995 Hero MotoCorp is currently trading around ₹5,100 and reflects a weak technical structure on the daily timeframe, highlighted by a Death Cross that signals a bearish undertone. The stock continues to face rejection near the 50-DMA and is gradually drifting lower, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, says Tailor. On the upside, the analyst expects resistance for the stock in the ₹5,300–₹5,500 zone; support on the downside is around ₹4,900–₹5,000. He cautions that a breakdown below this range could extend the decline towards ₹4,500–₹4,400 levels. Federal Bank Current Market Price: ₹294 M&M currently reflects a weak technical setup on the daily timeframe, marked by a Death Cross indicating a bearish undertone. The stock is facing consistent rejection near the 50-DMA and continues to move in a sideways-to-negative range, notes the analyst.Tailor sees resistance for the stock in the ₹3,200–₹3,300 zone where selling pressure persists. On the downside, immediate support lies between ₹3100–₹3000, aligned with a broader trendline; a breakdown below this range could trigger further downside towards ₹2600–₹2500.Current Market Price: ₹4,995Hero MotoCorp is currently trading around ₹5,100 and reflects a weak technical structure on the daily timeframe, highlighted by a Death Cross that signals a bearish undertone. The stock continues to face rejection near the 50-DMA and is gradually drifting lower, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, says Tailor.On the upside, the analyst expects resistance for the stock in the ₹5,300–₹5,500 zone; support on the downside is around ₹4,900–₹5,000. He cautions that a breakdown below this range could extend the decline towards ₹4,500–₹4,400 levels.Current Market Price: ₹294

Tailor highlights that Federal Bank is displaying notable relative strength, outperforming both the broader market and the weak banking space. "The stock is sustaining above its 50-DMA, indicating strong demand at lower levels and a continuation of upward momentum. It trades close to its all-time high zone, with RSI holding firmly above the 50-mark and trending higher, reflecting positive momentum," explains the analyst from Choice Broking. On the upside, he sees resistance around ₹300–₹302; while a breakout with strong volume could trigger further upside ₹315-₹325. On the downside, immediate support is seen near the ₹280–₹275 zone, aligned with the 50-DEMA. ICICI Bank Current Market Price: ₹1,261 Tailor highlights that Federal Bank is displaying notable relative strength, outperforming both the broader market and the weak banking space."The stock is sustaining above its 50-DMA, indicating strong demand at lower levels and a continuation of upward momentum. It trades close to its all-time high zone, with RSI holding firmly above the 50-mark and trending higher, reflecting positive momentum," explains the analyst from Choice Broking.On the upside, he sees resistance around ₹300–₹302; while a breakout with strong volume could trigger further upside ₹315-₹325. On the downside, immediate support is seen near the ₹280–₹275 zone, aligned with the 50-DEMA.Current Market Price: ₹1,261

ICICI Bank is exhibiting signs of weakness, following a prior Death Cross on the daily timeframe and fresh rejection near the 200-day EMA, indicating sustained selling pressure. The stock has witnessed a sharp decline from the ₹1380 zone, reinforcing bearish sentiment, says Tailor. Additionally, the analyst flags that the stock has broken below the crucial ₹1,300–₹1,320 support zone and is trading beneath it, indicating a downside bias towards ₹1,200–₹1,180 levels. "On the upside, ₹1,300–₹1,320 now acts as a resistance zone where selling pressure is likely to emerge," the analyst adds. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. ICICI Bank is exhibiting signs of weakness, following a prior Death Cross on the daily timeframe and fresh rejection near the 200-day EMA, indicating sustained selling pressure. The stock has witnessed a sharp decline from the ₹1380 zone, reinforcing bearish sentiment, says Tailor.Additionally, the analyst flags that the stock has broken below the crucial ₹1,300–₹1,320 support zone and is trading beneath it, indicating a downside bias towards ₹1,200–₹1,180 levels."On the upside, ₹1,300–₹1,320 now acts as a resistance zone where selling pressure is likely to emerge," the analyst adds.

The Nifty Bank (Bank Nifty) and the Nifty Auto indices have shown the formation of a 'Death Cross' on the daily charts in recent trading sessions, signalling a change in bias from bullish to bearish."The recent 'Death Cross' formation - where the 50-day moving average slipped below the 200-day moving average - on both Nifty Bank Index and Nifty Auto Index is a classic bearish signal, indicating a shift in medium-term trend from bullish to weak," cautions Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.The analyst explains that this crossover reflects sustained selling pressure and weakening price structure. It typically suggests that rallies may face resistance and could be used as selling opportunities rather than fresh buying zones, unless negated by strong price recovery.For the Bank Nifty, Tailor highlights that the index has broken below key moving averages and is trading under crucial resistance near the 55,000–56,000 zone. Price structure shows a formation of lower highs, indicating continuation of downtrend.He expects the bias on the Bank Nifty to remain as sell-on-rise, with downside risk toward 53,500–53,000 levels if weakness persists.Similarly, given the 'Death Cross' formation on the Nifty Auto index Tailor says the index is facing resistance near the 26,600–26,800 zone, which previously acted as a key support."The absence of strong follow-through buying and continued consolidation at lower levels indicates supply pressure and possible distribution. Momentum indicators remain neutral to weak, reflecting a lack of strength in the current setup," explains the analyst.Tailor believes the overall, the trend is likely to remain sideways to negative, with downside levels seen around 25,200–25,000.To summarize, the analyst from Choice Broking expects the broader trend for the Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto to remain under pressure, with intermittent pullbacks rather than sustained up moves, as long as these two indices remain below their 200-day moving averages (200-DMAs).Among individual stocks, Tailor expects Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank to underperform in the near-term, while Bharat Forge and Federal Bank are expected to outperform.Here's a detailed technical analysis on these 5 stocks by Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.Current Market Price: ₹1,895