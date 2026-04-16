ICICI Bank Q4 results preview: Profit may stay flat, margins under pressure

ICICI Bank Q4FY26 results preview: Brokerage expectations

Private lender ICICI Bank may report a steady operating performance for the Private lender ICICI Bank may report a steady operating performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26) , although headline profit growth may remain subdued due to a higher base and provisioning normalisation, analysts said.

They said ICICI Bank could report steady net interest income (NII) growth and strong loan expansion, but this may be offset by softer margins and treasury income-related headwinds.

ICICI Bank Q4 results: What to watch out for?

According to analysts, key monitorables for the quarter include management commentary on margin trajectory, as well as trends in loan and deposit growth.

Investors should also watch for signals on asset quality sustainability, especially in unsecured segments, and any early indications of stress emerging from global uncertainties, they said. ICICI Bank Q4 results: Date, time The meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026. The Bank could also recommend a dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26). ICICI Bank said it will host a conference call with the media at 4:00 PM (IST) on April 18, 2026, to discuss the financial results.

READ | HDFC Bank Q4 results preview: Profit may rise up to 9% YoY; NII seen steady Besides, ICICI Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5:00 PM IST on April 18, 2026. ICICI Bank fund raise plan ICICI Bank said it would consider fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities, including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets. It may also consider buying back debt securities. ICICI Bank Q4 results preview: What brokerages expect Nomura Nomura expects ICICI Bank to post a net profit of ₹12,390 crore in Q4FY26, implying a marginal 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline, though profit is likely to rise 9 per cent sequentially.

Net interest income (NII) is projected at ₹22,700 crore, marking a growth of around 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) is expected to remain healthy at ₹18,150 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y/5 per cent Q-o-Q, supported by stable fee income and controlled operating expenses, although treasury-related pressures amid rising bond yields may weigh on reported earnings, it said. On the business front, Nomura expects loan growth at around 14 per cent Y-o-Y, with advances estimated at ₹15.3 trillion. Deposit growth, however, is seen relatively slower at about 9 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching nearly ₹17.6 trillion.

Margins are likely to see mild pressure during the quarter. Nomura expects net interest margins (NIMs) to contract slightly by around 2 basis points (bps) sequentially to nearly 4.2 per cent, reflecting the full transmission of the December 2025 rate cut, partly offset by term deposit repricing and benefits from the cash reserve ratio (CRR) adjustment. Asset quality is expected to remain stable and supportive of earnings. Slippages are likely to moderate sequentially, while credit costs are projected to normalise to around 0.4 per cent, compared with elevated levels in the previous quarter. Nomura said the improvement reflects easing stress in unsecured retail and microfinance segments, although it flagged MSMEs and commercial vehicle portfolios as areas to watch amid evolving macro risks.

Lastly, Nomura expects the lender’s return ratios to remain healthy, with return on assets (RoA) seen at around 2.2 per cent. Kotak Institutional Equities KIE projects ICICI Bank to report flat PPoP growth, at ₹17,781.6 crore, factoring in slower loan growth and lower NIM. The brokerage anticipates ICICI’s loan growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y, at ₹15.19 trillion, aided by recovery in retail and SME loans. It, however, expects a slower deposit growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y (₹17.60 trillion), leading to NIM compression of around 10 bps Q-o-Q to 4.1 per cent. Given this, Kotak Institutional Equities projects NII at ₹22,110.2 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y/0.8 per cent Q-o-Q, and net profit at ₹13,084.8 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y/15.6 per cent Q-o-Q).

The brokerage expects ICICI Bank to record lower credit costs (0.3 per cent) in Q4FY26, with no new surprises on provisions. “We are building slippages of ~1.5 per cent (around ₹5500 crore). We don’t expect any negative commentary on asset quality. Key discussion areas would be NIM outlook and loan growth trajectory considering external environment,” it said. Axis Securities Similar to Nomura, and Kotak Institutional, analysts at Axis Securities project a flattish annual growth in ICICI Bank’s earnings in Q4FY26. It forecasts NII at ₹22,674 crore (up 7 per cent Y-o-Y/3.4 per cent Q-o-Q), PPoP at ₹18,010 crore (up 2 per cent/3.8 per cent Y-o-Y), net profit at ₹12,726 crore (up 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y/12.4 per cent Q-o-Q).