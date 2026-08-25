ICICI Bank, SBI: Foreign brokerages pick winners in the Indian banking pack

Foreign brokerages such as Bernstein and Goldman Sachs have turned selectively bullish on the banking sector. Indian banks, they said in their recent sector reports, are likely to see a broad-based recovery in earnings over the next few years, supported by healthy loan growth, improving funding conditions, stable or higher net interest margins (NIMs), benign asset quality and continued cost discipline.

Bernstein expects sector loan growth to remain healthy at around 13–15 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27), supported by higher inflation and the resulting improvement in nominal credit growth. Benign liquidity conditions, it said, should continue to support credit expansion, although any policy tightening in response to rising inflation could moderate growth momentum in the latter part of the year.

ALSO READ: Banks race for dollar deposits as RBI curtails FCNR (B) swap window The brokerage expects net interest margins (NIMs) to remain broadly stable, with the bulk of deposit repricing now behind banks. “Any upward movement in policy rates, however, could provide a near-term tailwind to margins. Asset quality is also expected to remain benign, with no signs of meaningful deterioration in system-wide stress indicators,” wrote Pranav Gundlapalle, Ishan Mittal and Anirudh Gupta of Bernstein in a recent report. Earnings recovery Analysts at Goldman Sachs, too, are constructive on the banking sector, arguing that the macroeconomic backdrop is approaching an inflection point. Its GS Macro Lead Indicator points to a favourable environment for banks, provided current geopolitical conditions do not deteriorate materially.

The brokerage expects core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) growth to accelerate to the high teens during FY27-FY29, which it believes could drive strong stock returns. Its conviction on an earnings recovery is based on several factors, including stronger loan growth led by a recovery in retail lending, sustained momentum in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment, and an improving deposit-growth outlook. ALSO READ: Banks post modest treasury gains in Q1 despite softer bond yields Goldman Sachs expects deposit growth to benefit from robust mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits across Indian banks. It also sees scope for NIM improvement, driven by a more favourable funding environment, a shift towards higher-margin loans and the possibility of higher interest rates in calendar 2028.

At the same time, continued benign asset-quality trends should support earnings. The brokerage expects the performance of unsecured loans to improve further, while continued cost discipline across Indian banks likely to aid performance over the next two years, with income growth outpacing operating expenses. Preferred picks Among large private banks, Goldman Sachs sees the strongest upside in ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, supported by expected core PPoP growth of 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY29. It has initiated coverage on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank with a ‘Buy’ rating, despite expecting further downward revisions to consensus earnings estimates, citing attractive valuations.

Bernstein, meanwhile, rates ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank as ‘Outperform’, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are rated ‘Market-Perform’. The brokerage has also updated its models for Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI following their latest quarterly results, making modest changes to its assumptions on growth and margins. For mid-sized banks, Goldman Sachs believes further re-rating will require sustained return on equity (RoE) above the cost of equity, which it considers challenging for several lenders. It has initiated IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank with ‘Neutral’ ratings, while Yes Bank and RBL Bank have been rated ‘Sell’. CLICK HERE FOR TOP PICKS