ICICI Bank share price movement

Share price of ICICI Bank hit a 11-month high, gaining 2.2 per cent at ₹1,450 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals ahead of its April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. The bank is slated to post its Q1FY27 earnings on Saturday, July 18, 2026 along with several other leading private banking names like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Currently, ICICI Bank quotes at its highest level since August 18, 2025. It hit a record high of ₹1,494.10 on July 31, 2025. The stock bounced back 19 per cent from its previous month low of ₹1,213.90 touched on June 3, 2026.

At 02:28 PM, ICICI Bank was up 1.7 per cent at ₹1,442, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. ICICI Bank Q1 result preview Healthy loan growth, along with treasury gains, is likely to help commercial banks’ bottom line on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis during Q1FY27 while asset quality is expected to remain stable because there may not be any immediate impact from the conflict in West Asia. Banks that have changed their product-mix in favour of high-yielding assets are expected to report an improved net interest margin (NIM). Overall, brokerages expect ICICI Bank's business momentum to stay strong, with deposits set to trail advances. According to estimates from brokerages, ICICI Bank could post a 4-5 per cent decline in Q1 profit on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, while it may remain flat (up 1-2.5 per cent) on a Y-o-Y basis. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Brokerages view on banking sector The Reserve Bank of India’s latest measures to attract foreign currency inflows are set to lift optimism as some of the country’s largest private sector banks report earnings on Saturday, Bloomberg reported. Margins for all banks, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are expected to have declined in the first quarter, partly due to seasonal stress in the agriculture sector, but estimates show an improvement from the second quarter. An easing in yields during the April-June quarter should support treasury gains and cushion operating profit amid the margin stress, Bloomberg reported quoting Nomura.

Analysts at BNP Paribas India said they still expect large banks to have benign margin expansion or, at the very least, stable margins starting H1FY27. “Banks’ strong Q1FY27 early disclosures increase our confidence. We therefore expect reasonable earnings growth momentum for banks in FY27 and see it as a key re-rating catalyst. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain our top picks – in order of preference,” the brokerage firm said in the sector report. Further, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they are in a more constructive phase of the cycle, where re-rating is increasingly likely to be driven by improving profitability rather than balance sheet repair.