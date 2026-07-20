ICICI Bank shares jump 2.5% on Q1 beat; brokerages see up to 25% upside

ICICI Bank share price: Driven by better-than-expected earnings and positive brokerage views, Driven by better-than-expected earnings and positive brokerage views, ICICI Bank shares jumpd 2.5 per cent on Monday, July 20. Stock of India's second biggest private lender hit the day's high of ₹1,480 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 2.47 per cent over the last closing price of ₹1444.30 even as the market sentiment was weak

ICICI Bank had posted its June quarter results on Saturday.

It reported a 15.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit growth to ₹14,804.50 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹12,768.21 crore in the year-ago period. Strong net interest income (NII), stable loan growth and lower provisions aided the profit. The PAT was 11 per cent above consensus estimates. READ MORE

The NII for the quarter rose 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,384 crore while provisions dipped 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,260.45 crore. ICICI Bank: Should you buy after Q1 results? Most brokerages called ICICI Bank as their "top pick" from the banking pack, with target prices of up to ₹1800 (25 per cent) on the private lender's stock. Here's what they said: JM Financial | BUY | Target Price: ₹1,710 Given its sector-leading loan growth, better NIM management and strong asset quality trends, ICICI Bank shall continue to command a premium valuation among large banks in our view, said JM Financial.

The brokerage raised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 2–5 per cent and reckons it would generate average RoA/RoE of ~2.3/17 per cent over FY27–28E. It also raised target price for ICICI Bank shares to ₹1,710 from ₹1,630 earlier. ICICI Bank continues to be our top sectoral pick, said JM Financial. MOFSL | BUY | ₹1,750 Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that ICICI Bank reported yet another strong quarter with resilient NIM, strong core profits, and robust asset quality metrics. Provisions were lower than expected with one-off recovery and sustained lower slippages, while the bank maintains its conservative credit cost guidance of 50bp.

"We expect credit costs to be in the range of 0.4-0.5 per cent. We believe that the bank is well-positioned to deliver a 2.33 per cent average RoA over FY27-28E. Asset quality is among the best in the industry, with the bank maintaining its contingency buffer at ₹131 billion (0.8 per cent of loans)," it added. As a result, MOFSL raised the earnings estimate by 4-5 per cent, factoring in FY28E RoA/RoE of 2.3%/16.8%. It said that ICICI Bank stock remains its top 'BUY' within the sector. Emkay Globl | BUY | Target Price: ₹1,785 Emkay Global said that with credible management and strong provision/capital buffer, ICICI Bank should manoeuvre the ongoing macro turbulence and still deliver superior ROA. It retained a 'BUY' call on the stock, with unchanged target price of ₹1,785, based on 2.5x Jun-28E ABV and subsidiaries’ value at ₹300/share. Macro slowdown hurting growth and attrition of top management could be downside risks.

360 One | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,800 ICICI Bank is expected to continue its business momentum in the coming quarters, led by business banking and pick-up in retail portfolio, said 360 One. "Also, we believe the strong liability franchise will help the bank to deliver 14 per cent deposit CAGR over FY26-28E. While NIM is expected to be range-bound in FY27E, we expect opex growth to be lower than business growth," it added. Asset quality and credit costs are expected to remain under control, said the brokerage as it raised its SOTP-based target price to ₹1,800 (core bank at 2.7x FY28E P/ABV) from ₹1,760 earlier.