ICICI Life Insurance share price drops 4% from day's high post Q2 results

According to a media release, for the first-half FY27 ended September 2026, ICICI Life Insurance posted a 26.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹760 crore. Value of new business (VNB) grew by 22.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,283 crore in H1FY27, with a margin of 26 per cent."Retail New Business Sum Assured grew by 34.9 per cent YoY to ₹2.32 lakh crore in H1FY27. Retail protection Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) registered strong growth of 47.2 per cent YoY & Annuity APE grew strongly by 50 per cent YoY in H1-FY27," the release stated.The cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 30 bps YoY to 18.3 per cent in H1FY27. Savings cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 90 bps YoY to 11.6 per cent. Including GST, cost to premium ratio increased by 80 bps YoY to 20 per cent, and savings cost to premium ratio remained stable at 12.7 per cent in the same period.The company's claim settlement ratio stood at 99.3 per cent in H1FY27, with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated claims. It settled ₹2,627 crore of death claims and paid ₹8,634 crore as maturity and survival benefits. Assets under Management (AUM) as of September 2026 end stood at ₹3.29 lakh crore.Effective September 22, 2026, the company has been renamed to 'ICICI Life Insurance Limited'. Earlier it was called 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance'.