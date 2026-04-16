ICICI Lombard misses Q4 FY26 estimates on weak investment income

The total investment income on policyholders' accounts was at ₹830 crore, below expectations. For shareholders' accounts, it was ₹240 crore, again a miss due to mark to market losses on the portfolio. The investment book grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 58,420 crore. Absolute investment yield for FY26 was 8.5 per cent (8.4 per cent in FY25). The portfolio mix was 40.8 per cent corporate bonds, 35 per cent G-sec, 18.7 per cent equity and equity exchange traded funds. A weak investment quarter led to return on equity (RoE) of 13.3 per cent for Q4FY26 (14.5 per cent in Q4FY25). For FY26, RoE was 17.8 per cent (19.1 per cent in FY25). Excluding wage code impact, RoE was 18.1 per cent for FY26.