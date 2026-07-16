ICICI Lombard shares crash 15% after Q1 show. What should investors do?

ICICI Lombard share price: Shares of India's largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, crashed 15 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,544.40 on the BSE in early deals on Thursday, July 16, following a sharp decline in the company's profit in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also downgraded the stock on higher COR in the quarter.

Reacting to the results announcement, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's share price opened at ₹1,698.90 today as against the last closing price of ₹1,814 on the BSE. Soon after the stock crashed to the day's low of ₹1,544.40, down 14.8 per cent against its last close. On a year-to-date basis, ICICI Lombard stock has lost 19 per cent.

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results READ MORE ICICI Lombard said net profit declined 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹403.17 crore in Q1FY27, owing to higher claims and reserve provisions of ₹165 crore made for its motor third-party (Motor TP) portfolio. Net profit stood at ₹747.08 crore in Q1FY26. The company said it incurred two large fire losses amounting to ₹63 crore, which impacted its combined ratio by 1 percentage point. Separately, a Supreme Court judgment had an additional impact of 2.8 percentage points on the combined ratio. Therefore, the combined ratio stood at 107.2 per cent compared to 102.9 per cent in Q1FY26.

The management highlighted that the fire portfolio will not see elevated loss ratios and will maintain historical trends. It added that the structural growth outlook for the health segment remains strong, with retail health continuing to outpace group health growth. Creation of motor TP reserves covers both the existing claims portfolio and future obligations arising from business already underwritten. MOFSL downgrades ICICI Lombard stock MOFSL maintained its NEP estimates but cut PAT estimates by 14 per cent/11 per cent for FY27/28 and increased the CoR estimates by 80bp/20bp, considering the weak Q1FY27 performance with respect to claims. Resultantly, its FY27E PAT is flat YoY, and the stock trades at an FY27E P/E of 25.6x.