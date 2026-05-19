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ICICI Pru AMC launches 2 funds; Wealth Company signs up for EGR segment

ICICI Prudential AMC introduced two specialised investment funds with long-short strategies, while The Wealth Company signed up for NSE's Electronic Gold Receipts segment

mutual fund
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 10:29 PM IST
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ICICI Prudential AMC launches two funds
 
ICICI Prudential AMC on Tuesday announced the launch of two funds in the specialised investment fund (SIF) space. The two schemes — iSIF Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund and iSIF Equity Long-Short Fund — aim to provide more adaptive portfolio construction frameworks with long-short positioning and derivatives-based risk management, the fund house said.
 
Wealth Company signs up for NSE’s EGR segment
 
The Wealth Company on Tuesday announced signing up, in principle, for the National Stock Exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment, subject to regulatory guidance — making it the first asset management company to confirm participation. EGRs are exchange-traded instruments backed by physical gold, aimed at offering a transparent investment route.
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Topics :ICICI PrudentialICICI Prudential AMCMutual Funds

First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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