ICICI Pru Life shares jump 5% as Q1 profit rises 28%, margins improve

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s share price spiked 5.5 per cent intraday to ₹531.95 apiece after the company reported strong June quarter (Q1FY27) results on Wednesday.

ICICI Pru reported a growth of 28 per cent in its profit after tax to ₹386 crore year-on-year. The firm's assets under management rose 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.34 lakh crore, on the heels of strong asset accumulation.

Meanhile, the solvency ratio came at 225.4 per cent. The strong results were mainly driven by healthy business growth, improving margins & strong profitability. The insurance firm's APE increased 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,136 crore, supported by healthy premium growth.

ICICI Pru's annualised premium equivalent from protection products rose 46 per cent year-on-year, while APE from annuity products increased 33 per cent, helping offset relatively slower growth in savings products. The company's value of new business, a measure of the expected profit from new policies sold, grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹571 crore, supported by stronger profitability in new business. Meanwhile, the VNB margin, which reflects the profitability of new policies, improved to 26.7 per cent, up 220 basis points year-on-year and 140 basis points quarter-on-quarter, indicating a healthier product mix. The company's paeers HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are yet to report their quarterly results.