ICICI Pru MF reclassifies its thematic advantage FoF; Sebi nod to 6 IPOs

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced that ICICI Prudential Thematic Advantage Fund (FOF) will be reclassified as ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FOF with effect from April 1, 2026. The decision was taken to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s framework for fund of funds. “To comply with this ‘Framework’, the scheme is being repositioned in a way that it gets the best of both the worlds i.e. sector rotation as well as theme rotation,” it said.