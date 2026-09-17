ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF corner more than half of LIC's ₹31,552 crore OFS

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF together acquired nearly 423.9 million shares worth ₹17,145 crore in Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) offer for sale (OFS) in August, accounting for more than half of the ₹31,552-crore issue, an analysis of the latest MF holding data shows.The Union government raised ₹31,552 crore through the OFS by selling a 6.5 per cent stake in the insurance giant.

ICICI Prudential MF emerged as the largest buyer, raising its holding in LIC from 62 million shares at the end of July to 334 million shares in August. Its net purchase during the month stood at ₹11,003 crore. SBI MF increased its holding from 15 million shares to 167 million shares, with net purchases of ₹6,142 crore, according to data from Prime Database. Overall, mutual funds’ holding in LIC, which was less than 1 per cent as of July 2026, surged to 5.4 per cent in August.