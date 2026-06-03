ICICI Prudential AMC receives Sebi warning over investor complaint

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sent an administrative warning to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) with respect to an investor complaint in one of its schemes. The complaint pertained to ICICI Prudential Strategic Alpha Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) of the AMC.

“Pursuant to a review of a complaint from an investor, Sebi has observed a procedural delay in verifying the eligibility of the investor for investing in one of the schemes under an alternative investment fund. The amount was refunded later upon carrying out the necessary checks, along with an additional amount as compensation,” the AMC said in a disclosure.