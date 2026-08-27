ICICI Prudential AMC slips 5% after huge block deal; promoter likely seller

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) share price movement

Share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) dipped 5 per cent to ₹3,064.55 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals after the company said Prudential Plc planned to sell a 2 per cent stake to comply with minimum public shareholding rules.

According to BSE data, at 09:15 AM, as many as 10.09 million equity shares representing 2.04 per cent of total equity of ICICI Prudential AMC changed hands.

With today’s decline, the stock price of India's second-largest asset manager fell 15 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹3,609.85 touched on May 29, 2026. ICICI Prudential AMC debuted on the stock market on December 19, 2025. The company allotted shares at an issue price of ₹2,165 per share.

At 09:25 AM on Thursday, ICICI Prudential AMC was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹3,083, compared to 0.02 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 12.67 million equity shares have changed hands on the BSE (10.38 million) and NSE (2.29 million). Prudential Corporation Holdings to sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC ICICI Prudential AMC said in an exchange filing that Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, one of the company's promoters, conveyed its intention to sell certain equity shares it holds to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements applicable to the company. Prudential Corporation Holdings proposes to divest up to 2 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company aggregating to 9.885 million equity shares. The sale will be in single or multiple tranches on August 27, 2026, ICICI Prudential AMC said.

The aggregate shareholding of the promoters and members of the promoter group in the ICICI Prudential AMC as on August 21, 2026 stood at 87.60 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company. Upon completion of the abovementioned sale, the aggregate shareholding of the promoters and promoter group in the company would be reduced from 87.60 per cent to 85.60 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on ICICI Prudential AMC post Q1 results ICICI Prudential AMC continues to strengthen its leadership position across active mutual funds while steadily expanding its presence in high-growth segments such as passives, specialized investment funds (SIFs), and alternatives. Strong customer acquisition, resilient retail flows, improving product diversification, and a scalable distribution platform are expected to support sustained asset under management (AUM) growth and earnings visibility. Continued investments in technology and AI, coupled with an expanding alternatives franchise and GIFT City initiatives, provide additional long-term growth levers beyond the core mutual fund business.