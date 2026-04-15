ICICI Prudential Life gains Street favour on Q4 showing, valuations

The cost-to-total premium ratio rose to 16.4 per cent in the January-March period from 14.8 per cent a year ago, due to unavailable Input Tax Credits (ITC). Adjusted for this, cost-to-total premium ratio for savings segment may have improved by 40 basis points to 12.1 per cent in FY26. Overall cost ratio for FY26 was 18.2 per cent, a marginal 10 basis points increase Y-o-Y.

Retail protection APE saw 60.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY26, pulling FY26 growth to 32 per cent Y-o-Y. The ULIP APE grew 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, contributing 48 per cent of total APE for FY26. Annuity trended down 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, and was down 26 per cent Y-o-Y for the full year. The management noted across-the-board slowdown in March demand for non-protection segments, which may have coincided with the Iran war. Management mentioned that protection prices are range-bound even after two quarters of GST 2.0.