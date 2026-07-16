ICICI Pru Life falls 4% despite positive Q1 show; what's weighing on stock?

ICICI Prudential Life share price: Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company witnessed a pullback on Thursday, July 16, even as brokerages remained bullish on the counter following the April-June quarter (Q1) results announcement.

ICICI Prudential Life had declared its Q1 results during market hours on Wednesday, after which the insurer had closed 4 per cent higher. However, it reversed most gains in trade today as it fell over 4 per cent to touch the session's low of ₹501.50 compared to its previous close of ₹524.80, according to BSE data.

Analysts flagged weak growth in the ULIP segment, keeping the growth outlook cautious.

As of 11:45 AM, ICICI Prudential Life share price was trading at ₹511.15, down 2.5 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty50 was at 24,149.75, up 0.3 per cent. Although the stock has gained 4.21 per cent in the last one month, it has underperformed in the longer run. ICICI Prudential shares have fallen 24.22 per cent in the current calendar year on a year-to-date basis, and declined 12.04 per cent in the last one year. Why is ICICI Prudential stock falling? Also Read | ICICI Lombard shares crash 15% after Q1 show. What should investors do? Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said that while IPRU Life saw a pick-up in APE growth by 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY27, ULIP remained sensitive to volatile market conditions and saw a soft growth of 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Non-linked segment saw a 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline, and commentary attributed the same to stiff competition from fixed deposits and other fixed-return products.

Additionally, another domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), flagged the absence of GST Input Tax Credit as a near-term headwind. It is expected to persist for another quarter before normalising in the base. Should you buy ICICI Prudential stock? Both brokerages have retained 'Buy' calls on the ICICI group stock, citing the company's efforts that have resulted in a continued Y-o-Y expansion in VNB margin. MOFSL has also increased the stock's target price to ₹650, implying an upside of nearly 29 per cent from its current market price. The brokerage said that based on the current quarter earnings, it has revised its VNB estimates upwards by 4.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively.

VNB margin expanded, driven by a favourable product mix, higher protection contribution, and improved rider attachment, as per MOFSL. VNB is a key metric used in the life insurance industry to measure profitability. According to MOFSL, retail protection growth is expected to remain strong on the back of GST exemptions, although growth rates may moderate in the second half of FY27 due to a higher base. In the longer term, IPRU's profitability will likely depend on higher volumes, GST exemption, increased traction of non-linked products, and improved product-level margins, MOFSL added. PL Capital, meanwhile, also raised the FY27 VNB margin estimates by 15bps (keeping FY28E unchanged), factoring a sustainable improvement in margin profile. "We use the appraisal value framework to value IPRU and tweak our multiple to 1.5x FY28E P/EV with a TP of Rs715. Valuation continues to be undemanding," it said while reiterating its 'Buy' call on the stock and a target price of ₹715, signalling 36 per cent upside.