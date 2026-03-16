IDBI Bank shares tumble 14% on reports of stake sale cancellation

IDBI Bank share price today: Shares of IDBI Bank plunged sharply on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today after reports suggested that the Shares of IDBI Bank plunged sharply on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today after reports suggested that the government may call off its planned stake sale

The stock opened gap down, falling over 10 per cent to ₹82.12. The coutner touched a low of ₹79.25 in early morning deals, down 14 per cent from the previous close of ₹92.18.

As of 9:20 AM, IDBI Bank shares were trading at ₹80.18 with 18.3 million shares changing hands.

Today is the fourth straight session when IDBI Bank shares moved southward.

The sell-off comes amid reports that the government could scrap the divestment plan after bids fell short of the reserve price, leaving investors cautious and keeping the stock under pressure.

READ | Antique upgrades GAIL; sees upside in upstream, OMCs amid West Asia war The government and LIC were together looking to sell 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank and had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) in October 2022. According to reports, the financial bids received on February 6, were lower than the reserve price set by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance. Prem Watsa-led Fairfax and Emirates NBD are reported to have put in bids for the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. In October 2022, the government and LIC invited EoI for selling stake in IDBI Bank.