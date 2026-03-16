IDBI Bank shares tumble 14% on reports of stake sale cancellation

According to reports, the financial bids received on February 6, were lower than the reserve price set by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance. Prem Watsa-led Fairfax and Emirates NBD are reported to have put in bids for the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. In October 2022, the government and LIC invited EoI for selling stake in IDBI Bank.
At present, the government and state-owned LIC together hold a 94.71 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. The government owns 45.48 per cent, and LIC holds 49.24 per cent in the lender. Of this, the government and LIC are looking to sell 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank. The Centre and LIC proposed paring 30.48 and 30.24 per cent stake, respectively.