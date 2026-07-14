IDBI Bank privatisation latest news: IDBI Bank shares defied the weak market to jump more than 4 per cent in trade on Monday after reports suggested that the government is close to accepting an offer from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for the disinvestment-bound lender.

The stock opened nearly 1 per cent higher at ₹85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹87.63. More than 31 million shares changed hands, according to exchange data.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.38 per cent at 24,118.

Notably, the stake sale of IDBI Bank was scrapped by the government earlier this year as the financial bids were below the reserve price set by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance.

IDBI Bank privatisation financial bids Now a Bloomberg report said that Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, might raise its per-share bid by a few rupees. Fairfax had originally submitted a valuation for IDBI Bank that was rejected as it was below the government’s reserve price. Final approvals are needed from the Union Cabinet and Reserve Bank of India for the deal to proceed, the report said. The privatisation process of IDBI Bank has been hanging fire for over the past 3 years. The government, together with LIC, had in October 2022, invited EoI (Expression of Interest) and financial bids came in on February 6, 2026. However, the IDBI Bank disinvestment process could not be completed due to valuation concerns.

IDBI Bank: Analyst against fresh buying Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, said that a successful transaction will likely mark the biggest government-backed disposal of a majority stake in a bank in years. He said that IDBI Bank's fundamentals have improved significantly in recent years, with improved profitability, healthier asset quality and a comfortable capital position. However, at the current price of ₹86-87, much of the positive news, including expectations of privatisation, appears to be priced in. "Existing investors can continue to hold the stock and may benefit if an official divestment announcement comes, but I would not recommend fresh buying at current levels. A correction towards ₹78–80 would offer a better entry point, while ₹90 appears to be a reasonable upside target based on current valuations," Rajesh said.