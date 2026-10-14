IDBI Bank share price zooms 13% to five-week high on heavy volumes

IDBI Bank share price today: Shares of IDBI Bank surged as much as 13 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, even as the market remained largely flat. The privatisation-bound lender’s stock opened higher at ₹84.80 on the NE and extended gains to hit a five-week high of ₹93.60.

IDBI Bank shares have declined 12 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 13.6 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 during the same period. Over the past year, the bank’s stock has remained largely unchanged, while the Nifty has fallen 10 per cent.

As of 1 PM, IDBI Bank shares were holding most of the day’s gains to trade 9.7 per cent higher at ₹91.

The rally was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes, making the stock one of the most actively traded on the National Stock Exchange. Around 116.5 million shares of the lender changed hands, with a total traded value of ₹1,053.36 crore. In the previous session, nearly 16 million shares had traded. IDBI Bank Q2 business update Meanwhile, IDBI Bank has informed that a meeting of the board will be held on October 17 (Saturday) to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Earlier this month, IDBI Bank had shared its business update for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), wherein it said that the total deposits grew by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,55,611 crore, while CASA deposits surged by 12 per cent to ₹1,55,882.

Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said that the rally in IDBI Bank is driven by expectations as well as actual performance. The market will now look at Q2FY27 results to check whether profit growth is improving, asset quality remains stable and credit costs stay under control. "Further progress on privatisation and any update with Fairfax, and whether valuations remain attractive after the sharp rise will decide if the current price sustains," he said. ALSO READ: Canara Bank stock jumps 5% post Q2 results The lender's net advances increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y in the September quarter to ₹2,71,537 crore. The total business expanded by 18 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter to ₹6,27,149 crore."Further progress on privatisation and any update with Fairfax, and whether valuations remain attractive after the sharp rise will decide if the current price sustains," he said.

IDBI Bank privatisation update Late last month, news agency PTI reported that the government is evaluating the financial bids for a strategic stake sale in IDBI Bank and the process is moving at a steady pace. In July, billionaire investor Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD had put in their revised bids to buy 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank. Currently, the government and state-owned LIC together hold a 94.71 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. The government owns 45.48 per cent, while LIC holds 49.24 per cent in the lender. Of this, the government and LIC are looking to sell 60.72 per cent -- the Centre's 30.48 per cent and LIC's 30.24 per cent stake, respectively.