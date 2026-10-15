IDBI Bank stake sale to push divestment to 8-year high, exceed FY27 target

IDBI Bank stake sale: Since its announcement five years ago, the strategic divestment of IDBI Bank is finally set to see the light of the day. The stake sale will not only push the government's divestment proceeds in the ongoing financial year (2026-27) to an eight-year high but also exceed the annual target of ₹80,000 crore.

The total stake sale approved in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Holdings is ₹52,878 crore, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the government selling a combined 60.72 per cent stake at ₹81 apiece. LIC is selling a 30.24 per cent stake, and the government will offload 30.48 per cent.

Source: DIPAM The IDBI sale is an important step for the government’s disinvestment programme as it could improve confidence in future strategic sales, including BEML, Shipping Corporation of India and NMDC Steel, said Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza. Following the deal announcement, IDBI Bank shares tumbled nearly 8 per cent to ₹83.33 in intraday trade on Thursday as the stake sale price was 11 per cent below the last closing price of ₹90.4 apiece and well below the market-expected price of ₹100-110. However, analysts believe that the deal reduces uncertainty for IDBI Bank, but the stock’s upside will depend on future performance.

"At around 1.37x June 2026 book value and 11.5x annualised Q1FY27 earnings, much of the deal-related optimism may already be priced in. Future returns will depend on improving return on equity. Fairfax has proposed contributing its interests in Go Digit Life Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance and IIFL Capital Services to IDBI Bank after acquiring control. The plan could transform IDBI Bank from a traditional lender into a diversified financial services company offering banking, insurance, wealth management and investment banking," Tiwari added. Srivastava said that for IDBI Bank, the transaction represents a significant ownership change that could improve operational efficiency, corporate governance, capital allocation and long-term business growth.