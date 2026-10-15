IDBI Bank tanks 6% after deal with Fairfax finalised; what's ailing stock?

IDBI Bank share price: Bank stock IDBI Bank declined over 6 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade after the government approved a 60.72 per cent stake sale in the lender to : Bank stock IDBI Bank declined over 6 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade after the government approved a 60.72 per cent stake sale in the lender to Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore.

The announcement, which came after market hours on Wednesday, marks the biggest foreign investment in India's financial services sector. The government will sell a 30.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24 per cent, leaving them with residual stakes of 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

According to independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga, markets expected the sale price between ₹100 and ₹110 apiece, which is closer where IDBI Bank quoted pre-West Asia war levels earlier in 2026. "So to that effect, the Rs 81 per share price is a disappointment for the markets," he noted. READ MORE However, the deal price of ₹81 apiece is not only at an 11 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price of ₹90.4, but it also fell short of market expectations of ₹100-110 apiece, therefore pressuring the stock. In trade today, IDBI Bank share price hit the day's low of ₹84.51, down 6.5 per cent.According to independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga, markets expected the sale price between ₹100 and ₹110 apiece, which is closer where IDBI Bank quoted pre-West Asia war levels earlier in 2026. "So to that effect, the Rs 81 per share price is a disappointment for the markets," he noted.

With today's fall, IDBI Bank shares extended its year-to-date (YTD) fall to 19 per cent. In a year, the bank stock is down 9 per cent, according to data available on BSE. IDBI Bank's stake sale also marks a significant moment in the government's divestment efforts, as it represents strategic restructuring. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates IDBI Bank's financial position has improved significantly. As of the June quarter of FY27, its total deposits stood at ₹3,25,757 crore, while net advances were at ₹2,58,968 crore. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 99.31 per cent. As of 10 AM, IDBI Bank shares were trading 6.2 per cent lower at ₹84.82 on the BSE. A combined 34.11 million shares of the lender have changed hands so far.With today's fall, IDBI Bank shares extended its year-to-date (YTD) fall to 19 per cent. In a year, the bank stock is down 9 per cent, according to data available on BSE.

What does the stake sale mean for IDBI Bank? Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global, said that for IDBI Bank, the transaction represents a significant ownership change that could improve operational efficiency, corporate governance, capital allocation and long-term business growth. However, she said the immediate share-price reaction may remain volatile. "With the previous closing price around ₹90.44, significantly above the agreed acquisition price of ₹81, investors may book profits or reassess the stock’s near-term valuation," she noted. IDBI Bank: Tech view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head of technical research at Prithvi Finmart, said IDBI Bank has been witnessing choppy movement and has come under selling pressure today after a 9 per cent rise yesterday. Overall, she finds the deal is strategically positive for IDBI Bank, but short-term profit-booking remains possible, while LIC’s share-price response will depend on broader market sentiment and the perceived value of the transaction.