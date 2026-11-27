IDFC First Bank share price movement

IDFC First Bank’s share price rose 3 per cent to ₹88.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy growth over the medium term.

The stock price of the private sector lender quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹89.58 touched on September 23, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 84,158.93 at 09:40 AM. A combined 7.3 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Jefferies maintains ‘Buy’ rating on IDFC First Bank with TP ₹100

Jefferies maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on IDFC First Bank with a target price ₹100 as the brokerage firm believes that with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) at 13 per cent & higher growth, the bank may consider raising capital. Expansion in return on asset (ROA) is key to rerating, the brokerage firm said, and sees 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in loans over FY27-29 and ROA expanding to 1.2 per cent by FY29.

IDFC First Bank’s management reiterated that the bank can continue to see 20 per cent plus loan growth in the medium-term, aided by network expansion and growth in corporate loans. Growth in deposits should be slightly higher, helping lower loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). The bank is investing in the current account franchise through lending relationships, tech platforms & services. This can help bring down funding costs and improve corporate lending ROA, analysts at Jefferies said in a report. The Bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) may be stable in near-term and can expand from Q4 aided by rate hikes. Over the medium term, NIMs may moderate as the share of lower-risk loans rises, but a positive jaws effect should open, with operating leverage aiding ROA expansion, the brokerage firm said.