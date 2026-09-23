IDFC First Bank up 3%, nears 52-week high; Motilal Oswal upgrades to Buy

IDFC First Bank share price movement

IDFC First Bank's share price rose 3 per cent to ₹87.77 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgraded rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' with a target price of ₹105.

The stock price of the private sector bank quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹88.70 touched on July 27, 2026. In the past year, IDFC First Bank outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, against a 12.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Nifty Bank index was up 1.8 per cent during the same period.

IDFC First Bank: MOFSL upgrades stock to BUY with target price of ₹105 According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, IDFC First Bank delivered strong balance sheet growth, with advances and deposits registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, in the past three years. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth as the liability franchise scaled up, with the credit deposit (CD) ratio declining significantly to 94 per cent from 108 per cent in FY23. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 250 pts; India's manufacturing PMI rises to 56.5 in September The 73 per cent leverage provided on the $3.57 billion FCNR (Foreign Currency Non-Resident) (B) mobilization (11 per cent of deposits) could likely compress full-year net interest margins (NIMs) by 7-12bp; however, the shift to progressive saving account pricing alongside term deposit rate cuts should offset the NIM impact, analysts at MOFSL said in the company report.

Despite the near-term NIM drag, FCNR (B) mobilization, estimated to add 1.5-4.4 per cent to incremental net interest income (NII), coupled with improving opex intensity, should translate into an estimated 4.1-6.8 per cent boost to FY27E earnings. Further, IDFC First Bank strengthened its internal controls and governance processes and recently lowered its credit cost guidance, underscoring strong asset quality trends, the brokerage firm said while upgrading the rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' with a target price of ₹105 (based on 1.6x FY28E adjusted book value (ABV)). Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank’s reported earnings have been significantly constrained over the past two years by the twin impact of the micro finance institution (MFI) stress cycle and the deposit fraud incident, masking the underlying improvement in the core franchise. Elevated MFI provisions pushed credit costs to 3 per cent in FY25/FY26.