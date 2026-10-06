IEX Q2 electricity traded volume rises 12.7% as power demand stays strong

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded electricity traded volume of 39.7 billion units (BU) in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), up 12.7 per cent year-on-year, amid strong power demand in the country.

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) rose 46 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.7 per unit during the quarter, while the average price in the Real-Time Market (RTM) increased 49 per cent to ₹5.2 per unit. India’s energy consumption during Q2 stood at 502 BU, up 11.5 per cent from a year earlier.

In the first half of FY27, IEX recorded electricity traded volume of 77.2 BU, an increase of 14.2 per cent year-on-year. RTM volume during the period stood at 32.5 BU, up 16.5 per cent.

For September, electricity traded volume on the exchange rose 10.4 per cent year-on-year to 12.2 BU, while RTM volume increased 10.6 per cent to 5.3 BU. IEX also recorded its highest-ever single-day RTM volume of 315 million units (MU) on September 26. India’s peak power demand touched 269 gigawatts (GW) on September 10, while energy consumption during the month reached 162 BU, up 11 per cent year-on-year, according to government data cited by IEX. Strong power demand led to a 281 per cent year-on-year increase in buy bids in the DAM during September. The average market clearing price in the segment more than doubled, rising 105 per cent to ₹7.3 per unit. The average RTM clearing price increased 108 per cent to ₹6.9 per unit.

The DAM, including the High Price Day-Ahead Market, registered volume of 14,855 MU during Q2 FY27, up 2.2 per cent from 14,534 MU a year earlier. In September, volume in the segment increased 0.5 per cent to 4,251 MU. RTM volume during the quarter stood at 16,490 MU, registering year-on-year growth of 10.5 per cent. In September, RTM volume rose to 5,294 MU from 4,786 MU in the corresponding month last year. The Day-Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market, which includes high-price term-ahead, intraday, contingency, daily, weekly and monthly contracts of up to three months, recorded volume of 5,477 MU in Q2 FY27, up 101.5 per cent year-on-year. September volume more than doubled to 1,939 MU from 967 MU a year earlier.