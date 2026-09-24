IFCI, NIACL witness a 2-month roller-coaster ride amid NSE IPO; what next?

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Shares of IFCI and New India Assurance Company (NIACL) witnessed a roller-coaster rise in the share market amid the buzz around the NSE IPO
. NIACL owned a direct stake in NSE, while IFCI held an indirect holding through its subsidiary Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL).
SHCIL offloaded roughly 50 per cent (61.75 lakh shares) of its holding in the NSE IPO. NIACL reduced its stake in NSE by one-third, by offering 1.05 crore in the IPO.
Meanwhile in the stock market, IFCI surged from levels of ₹70.12 on July 24, 2026 to a record high of ₹107.50 on September 4, gaining 53.3 per cent, but thereafter faltered and plunged to a low of ₹73.01 on September 16 - down 32 per cent from its peak in just seven trading sessions.
Similarly, NIACL rallied 40 per cent from levels of ₹173 to a high of ₹242.60 on September 7, and thereafter tumbled 26.2 per cent to a low ₹179 on September 16. Interestingly, the NSE IPO opened for subscription on September 17.
On Thursday as NSE listed at a modest premium
, IFCI traded with a loss of 4.4 per cent at ₹75.91, and NIACL quoted 3.5 per cent lower at ₹184.50 on the BSE.
Given this background, here's a technical check on IFCI and NIACL by analysts at SAMCO Securities and YES Securities. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
IFCI
Amid the recent volatility, Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities highlights that the IFCI stock
continues to trade around its key moving averages, placed between ₹76-₹86.
The analyst reckons that the stock has a base formation around ₹72–74, which should keep the broader setup intact as long as it holds. On the upside, a sustained close above ₹80 would mark the first step toward a recovery, with ₹85–86 being the next hurdle to clear, says Mehra.
Echoing a similar stance, Laxmikant Shukla, technical analyst at YES Securities believes that the 100-day moving average (100-DMA) at ₹76 offers good support for the stock.
"The recent rebound from the 100-DMA, suggests renewed buying interest. Further, IFCI is trading above its 20-WMA (weekly moving average), reflecting a positive shift in trend structure," explains Shukla.
As a trading strategy, the analyst sees a potential upside target of ₹100 for IFCI, as long as the stock sustains above ₹68.
New India Assurance Company (NIACL)
After a two-week sharp correction, NIACL
seems to have stabilized near its 50-DMA, around ₹179, says Shukla. The analyst believes that a sustained move above ₹201 could open the path for a directional up move towards ₹210-218.
Meanwhile, Mehra expects immediate resistance for the stock around ₹196, capping recovery attempts in the near term.
He will maintain a 'Neutral to slightly positive' view on the stock as long as it sustains above ₹185 on a closing basis.
"The RSI at 50 sits just below its signal line at 55, reflecting a neutral setup, though the direction of the indicator is gradually turning supportive. Volumes remain below average, suggesting that buying participation is still building," Mehra explains.