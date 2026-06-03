IFCI surges 14%, hits 21-month high on huge volumes in weak market

IFCI share price

IFCI's share price hit a 21-month high at ₹81.90, spurting 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Currently, the stock quotes at its highest level since August 2024. hit a 21-month high at ₹81.90, spurting 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Currently, the stock quotes at its highest level since August 2024.

In the past seven trading days, the stock price of the financial institution rallied 35 per cent. Since April 2026, the stock zoomed 71 per cent from a level of ₹47.88 on the BSE.

At 03:13 PM; IFCI was trading 13 per cent higher at ₹80.75, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold, with a combined 319.56 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving IFCI stock price? The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country’s largest stock exchange, is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by the second week of June. The NSE has asked its bankers to expedite the filing of its DRHP, setting a target of June 15, the Business Standard reported quoting people familiar with the matter. Meeting the proposed timeline would clear the path for India’s top bourse’s long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) later this calendar year. After submitting the DRHP, the exchange will await final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a process that typically takes two to three months.

The proposed issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing investors expected to dilute 4.5-5 per cent of their holdings, according to reports. IFCI holds an indirect stake in NSE via its subsidiary Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL). IFCI owns a 52.86 per cent stake in SHCIL. According to NSE's March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern, SHCIL has a 4.4 per cent stake in the exchange. SHCIL, a subsidiary of IFCI, is one of the largest Depository Participants in the country besides being the country’s premier custodian and provides post trading and custodial services to institutional investors, mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, etc. It also acts as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for collection of stamp duty, e-court fee and e-registration in various States and Union Territories (UTs).