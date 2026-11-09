IFSCA proposes model portfolios in GIFT City by research entities

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has proposed allowing research entities in GIFT City to offer model portfolios, subject to disclosure and operational requirements, as it seeks to expand the scope of research products available to investors.

In a consultation paper issued on Monday, the regulator proposed clarifying that research recommendations under the Capital Market Intermediaries (CMI) Regulations, 2025, would include model portfolios — baskets of securities with specific weightages based on investment themes or strategies.

The proposal would require entities, including broker-dealers, to register as research entities to offer such portfolios.

The proposed framework requires research reports to specify the geographical universe, asset classes, underlying themes, selection methodology and recommended investment horizon.

Portfolios would also have to disclose risks and follow a predefined update and rebalancing schedule. Any rebalancing outside scheduled intervals would require the rationale to be communicated to clients. IFSCA has also proposed that performance claims be benchmarked consistently against relevant indices. Compliance with the guidelines would be covered under the existing compliance audit framework. The regulator said model portfolios in IFSC are expected to be largely global, potentially spanning equities, fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and commodity ETFs, among other asset classes. The current regulations allow research entities to publish or provide research reports on securities however a model portfolio is not allowed at present.