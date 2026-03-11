New gas order 2026: Nomura decodes impact on MGL, IGL, Gujarat Gas, GAIL

Following the government’s issuance of the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, to ensure a stable supply amid the West Asia conflict, Nomura believes the impact on city gas distributors (CGDs) and oil refiners will be varied.

What is the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026?

The order establishes a priority-based allocation framework to manage India's gas pool. Under the mandate, supply to four key sectors will be prioritised based on their average consumption over the past six months.

Priority Sector I: Includes domestic piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, and pipeline operations. These segments will receive 100 per cent of their six-month average consumption.

Priority Sector II: Includes only fertiliser plants, which will receive 70 per cent of their average consumption, subject to availability. Priority Sector III: Gas supply to the tea industry, manufacturing, and other industrial consumers supplied via the national gas grid will be maintained at 80 per cent of their average consumption. Priority Sector IV: Gas supply to industrial and commercial consumers supplied through CGD networks will also be maintained at 80 per cent of their average consumption. Curtailment order To meet these priorities, the government may implement partial or full supply curtailments in the following order of priority:

Petrochemical facilities

Power plants

Refineries (capped at 65 per cent allocation)

The order strictly prohibits any entity from reselling or diverting allocated gas. The order’s impact on gas-linked companies CGDs: Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) are less vulnerable compared to Gujarat Gas, according to Nomura. In the case of MGL and IGL, only 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, of their total volume is distributed to industrial and commercial (I/C) segments. A 20 per cent curtailment to these segments would result in an estimated volume impact of only 3 per cent for both. However, Gujarat Gas has 49 per cent of its volume distributed to I/C consumers; thus, it may face a much higher estimated volume impact of 10 per cent. Additionally, the brokerage said that actual impacts could be higher if price-sensitive industrial customers postpone intake due to current high gas prices. At 10:05 AM, IGL shares were up 1.78 per cent, MGL was up 0.8 per cent, while Gujarat Gas gas gained 8.83 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 78,169.88.

Refiners Nomura reckons refineries— Reliance Industries (RIL), Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL ), Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ( HPCL )— will likely have to partially switch to other sources of fuel, such as fuel oil, to replace 35 per cent of potential volume curtailment. Fuel oil being cheaper than imported gas may not have any negative earnings impact for these companies, though there could be a short-term environmental impact, especially in some of the critically polluted areas. At 10:05 AM, IOCL share price was up 1.28 per cent and HPCL rose 0.28 per cent. However, RIL and BPCL shares slipped 0.64 and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

GAIL India: The impact on GAIL is expected to be mixed across its various business segments: Petrochemicals: The Pata petchem plant, which relies entirely on gas from Qatar Energy, will see an operational hit. However, the financial impact is seen as immaterial because the plant is already struggling with soft spreads and is expected to be loss-making in FY26. LPG production: GAIL will benefit from 100 per cent gas allocation to its LPG plants (Priority I). However, this contributes only about 4 per cent to consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Core business: The bulk of Gail’s earnings (89 per cent of FY26 Ebitda) comes from gas transmission and marketing, which remain the primary drivers for the company. At 10:05 AM, GAIL share price was trading 1.83 per cent higher at ₹152.95 per share.

Overall, the brokerage sees the government’s gas supply allocation prioritisation as a step in the right direction to protect domestic PNG and CNG vehicle customers, who are most vulnerable and having no alternative arrangement compared to industrial and commercial customers. Based on the revised allocation framework, Nomura estimates 31 per cent overall gas savings and assumes 100 per cent curtailment for power and petchem segments, which are likely to absorb the bulk of the supply disruption. For the CGD segment, the impact remains limited as CNG and domestic PNG are fully protected, while only 35 per centof CGD supplies (industrial and commercial consumers) face a 20 per cent cut. Overall volume saving of 59 mmscmd is in line with 55-60 mmscmd of India’s total gas sourcing from West Asia in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.