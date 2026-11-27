State-run financiers India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) and UCO Bank plan to ​issue debut dollar-denominated bonds next month before the central bank's subsidised swap window closes, two merchant bankers said on Friday.

The plans come as US Treasury yields slide amid an unravelling of the global AI trade and investors ‌flocking towards safe-haven assets, making the window, ​which closes on December 31, ​more attractive.

IIFCL could raise around $500 million through a five-year debt issue, ​while UCO Bank could add to the $1 billion fundraising it has already approved with a smaller size of around $250 million-$300 million maturing in three or five years, the bankers said.

The bankers requested anonymity ​as the matters are still private, while IIFCL and UCO Bank ‌did not reply to Reuters emails for comments. Some Indian firms had ​earlier pushed back their plans after a spike in Treasury yields made borrowing more expensive, the bankers said. IIFCL recently held meetings with investors as part ‌of a non-deal road show ​and received a BBB long-term ‌rating from S&P earlier this month. The debt of UCO Bank is ‌rated BBB by S&P and BBB- by Fitch Ratings. In June, the ​Reserve Bank of India announced measures to stabilise the rupee, including a subsidised hedging facility for lenders and state-run ​firms to lower their overall borrowing costs.