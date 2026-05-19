IIFL Capital initiates coverage on Aye Finance with 'Buy', sees 40% upside

Brokerage firm IIFL Capital has initiated coverage on non-banking finance company (NBFC) Aye Finance with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing its strong growth potential in the underpenetrated micro-MSME lending segment, diversified geographical presence, and expectations of sharp improvement in profitability driven by operating leverage and normalisation in credit costs.

The brokerage noted that Aye Finance has assets under management (AUM) of ₹70 billion and a granular average ticket size of ₹0.2 million. The company is well diversified geographically, with its top five states contributing 57 per cent of total AUM.

IIFL Capital expects the company to deliver a 27 per cent AUM CAGR over FY26–FY29, while profit after tax (PAT) is projected to grow at a stronger 44 per cent CAGR, supported by maturing branch operations and improving credit costs. Additionally, it expects the company’s return ratios to improve significantly, with return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) estimated at 4.1 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively, by FY28.

According to the brokerage, the stock trades at a discount of 30-50 per cent to MSME-focused peers despite having a relatively secured loan book and better asset quality trends compared to microfinance peers. IIFL Capital has assigned a target price of ₹180, based on FY28 estimated P/B and P/E multiples of 1.4x and 10x, respectively. Around 01:06 PM, shares of Aye Finance were trading at ₹136, up 7 per cent. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹135.2 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,708 levels, up by 58.35 points or 0.25 per cent. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The target price implies and upside of 40 per cent from the May 19, 2026, closing level of ₹129 on the NSE.Around 01:06 PM, shares of Aye Finance were trading at ₹136, up 7 per cent. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹135.2 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,708 levels, up by 58.35 points or 0.25 per cent.

Here's why IIFL Capital is bullish on Aye Finance: Differentiated positioning in an underpenetrated segment According to IIFL Capital, Aye operates between MFI and formal MSMSE segments, lending to informal micro-MSMEs with ATS of ₹1.8 lakh and disbursement yield of 24-29 per cent. The company has fully in-house sourcing and rigorous multi-layered cluster-based underwriting to address the informal nature of this segment. These characteristics have translated into AQ outcomes that are superior vs MFIs and in line with MSME lenders. Lower opex and CC to uplift RoA to 4.1 per cent IIFL Capital said the mortgage business is expected to contribute nearly 30 per cent of the company’s portfolio by FY29, an increase of around 800 basis points, which should aid operating leverage due to its higher average ticket size of ₹5.3 lakh and longer average tenure of 75 months, compared with ₹1.6 lakh and 30 months for housing loans.