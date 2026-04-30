IIFL Finance jumps 6% on healthy Q4; Motilal Oswal eyes up to 34% upside

IIFL Finance share price today

Shares of non-banking finance company IIFL Finance surged nearly 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹473 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported healthy results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:20 PM, IIFL Finance stock was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹460, compared to the previous session's close of ₹447 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,891.25 levels, down by 286 points or 1.18 per cent.

The market capitalisation of the bank stood at ₹19,578 crore. The stock price has surged around 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹473 touched on May 7, 2025.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock price has declined nearly 27 per cent, compared to a 7 per cent decline in Nifty50. IIFL Finance Q4FY26 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter , IIFL Finance reported consolidated assets under management (AUM) of ₹1,08,180 crore, up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 38 per cent year-on-year. Profit after tax (pre-minority interest) stood at ₹623.2 crore, rising 148 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹251.4 crore in the year-ago period. It grew 24 per cent from ₹501.4 crore in the previous quarter. Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.5 per cent, down 14 basis points from 1.5 per cent in Q3FY26. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) came in at 0.7 per cent, down 2 bps from 0.8 per cent in Q3FY26.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) strengthened to 93 per cent, while return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) stood at 2.4 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively. CHECK Q4 Results Today The company maintained a strong liquidity position of ₹6,638 crore, with a consolidated capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 25.3 per cent. IIFL Finance management commentary Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director at IIFL Finance, said the performance in Q4FY26 reflects the strength of IIFL's strategic direction and disciplined execution. The company's focus on secured lending, portfolio quality, and capital efficiency is delivering consistent results, with strong growth in gold loans and stable performance in mortgages.

"We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, improved asset quality, and built a scalable operating model anchored in AI and colending partnerships. As we move into FY27, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, high-quality growth while continuing to serve underserved segments across India,” Jain said. Motilal Oswal on IIFL Finance According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), IIFL Finance reported a healthy quarter, led by strong momentum in the gold loan segment, supported by robust demand and favourable gold prices. The microfinance (MFI) business also showed signs of recovery, with improving growth and better asset quality. Overall asset quality improved across segments, and the company’s exit from riskier segments such as micro-LAP and personal loans helped reduce credit costs sequentially.