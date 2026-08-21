IIFL Finance soars 8%, hits new high on huge volume; what's driving stock?

IIFL Finance share price movement

The share price of IIFL Finance hit a new high after a gap of over eight-months, at ₹687, rallying 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume on expectations of a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) surpassed its previous high of ₹674.95 touched on January 6, 2026. It bounced back 68 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹409.45 hit on April 27, 2026.

At 11:36 AM, IIFL Finance quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹678.80, against a 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over eight-fold with a combined 9.12 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

IIFL Finance overview, outlook IIFL Finance, along with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance, is a leading retail-focused NBFC offering diversified loan products, including home, gold, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), microfinance, and capital market finance. With a network of 4,937 branches, IIFL leverages a robust phygital model to serve underserved segments across India. IIFL Finance said it enters the rest of FY27 with strong momentum, a robust balance sheet, and a clear strategic roadmap targeting 25 per cent asset under management (AUM) growth, return on assets (ROA) of 3.1-3.3 per cent, return on equity (ROE) of 16-20 per cent, and an off-book mix of 35-40 per cent for the full year, focused on scaling secured lending franchises, expanding co-lending partnerships with banks, proposed equity raise and maintaining superior asset quality and capital discipline.

The June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) demonstrates that IIFL Finance’s transformation is now showing results. ROE annualised at 19.5 per cent and ROA at 3.1 per cent mark a decisive return to best-in-class profitability, and the book is now nearly 90 per cent secured. Gold loans have powered growth and although the pace of growth may slow, it remains a core engine, with mortgages and secured MSME expected to gain momentum. With a robust balance sheet, an AI-led operating model and deepening bank partnerships, the management is confident of delivering resilient, capital-efficient growth through FY27 while serving underserved segments across India.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on IIFL Finance post Q1 results IIFL reported a healthy quarter, driven by strong momentum in the gold loan segment, supported by healthy tonnage growth and elevated gold prices. The micro finance institution (MFI) business also continued to recover, with an improving growth momentum and asset quality. While asset quality witnessed a marginal seasonal deterioration, credit costs continued to decline as the company winds down its unsecured portfolio and increases the share of secured lending, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. IIFL is undergoing a meaningful structural improvement as a franchise, with a clear shift towards secured lending and a gradual run-down of unsecured businesses (apart from MFI). The improving portfolio mix, normalizing credit costs and operating leverage are expected to drive a meaningful improvement in return metrics over the coming quarters. The brokerage firm believes sustained execution on its growth and profitability targets, alongside improving asset quality, will support a re-rating of the stock over the medium term. It reiterated a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹700 per share.

Fitch upgrades IIFL Finance to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings on August 17, 2026 upgraded India-based IIFL Finance’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is Stable. Loan growth rebounded following the lifting of regulatory restrictions on IIFL's gold-backed lending business in September 2024. This was supported by broadened funding flows supporting new disbursements in key product lines. The upgrade also reflects stabilisation of asset quality and credit losses as IIFL pivots the portfolio towards secured lending categories, Fitch Ratings said. According to the rating agency, IIFL steadily regained market share in gold-backed loans over the past two years among major lenders active in the product. IIFL's pan-India franchise helped retain customers, and its loan pricing remains in line with that of large peers. Its successful tie-ups with banks for co-lending and direct assignments further support growth in AUM. Gold-backed lending, which is a lower-risk business, is likely to remain the largest lending segment, at above 50 per cent of the consolidated portfolio, over the medium term, it added.