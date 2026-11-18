Shares of IIFL Finance gained on Wednesday after 5.61 crore shares, or nearly 13.15 per cent of the non-banking finance company’s outstanding equity, changed hands in a ₹3,413-crore block deal during the pre-open session. The transaction comes as Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax Financial Holdings announced plan to exit its entire 13.25 per cent stake in the company through a block deal to raise funds for its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank.

The company's counter at 09:19 AM was trading 6.03 per cent higher at ₹676 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.14 per cent at 25,439.15. In intraday trade, the stock gained 5.91 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹676.95 per share.

On Tuesday, Fairfax Financial Holdings, promoted by Prem Watsa, said that it is looking to exit IIFL Finance by selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake through a block deal at ₹611 per share, fetching around ₹3,454 crore. The sale is intended to unlock funds for Fairfax’s acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank from the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for ₹52,878 crore. According to the term sheet, FIH Mauritius Investments, Fairfax’s investment arm is looking to sell up to 56.53 million shares, or 13.25 per cent of IIFL Finance, through a 100 per cent secondary placement. The floor price of ₹611 per share represented a 3.9 per cent discount to the company’s closing price of ₹636.05 on the BSE on November 17.