Improving credit costs may drive stronger earnings growth for SBI Card

Credit card data for July 2026 indicates moderation in momentum. Industry spending grew 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 10 per cent growth in June 2026, to ₹2.1 trillion. Transaction volumes grew 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y, but value per transaction declined 1 per cent M-o-M and 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,442. Monthly industry spending growth has slowed from 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y in March 2025 to 8.9 per cent in March 2026 and 7.4 per cent in July 2026. Net new card additions were 1.27 million, up 11 per cent M-o-M, in July 2026, the third consecutive month with over 1 million card additions. HDFC Bank led additions at 230,000, or 18.2 per cent of total industry additions, followed by SBI Card at 183,000, or 14.4 per cent, and ICICI Bank at 170,000, or 13.4 per cent.