Improving mix, volumes seen driving growth recovery for Max Healthcare

While revenue growth moderated to 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3, it is expected to be marginally better in Q4FY26 at 10.3 per cent. The hospital chain had delivered a revenue growth of 19-35 per cent in the preceding four quarters. While a stable average revenue per operating bed was positive, what hit the topline growth in Q3 was weak seasonality, temporary substitution of standalone health insurer patients with PSU beneficiaries in cashless services, discontinuation of high-value patented chemotherapy drugs for CGHS patients due to restrictive pricing guidelines, and pre-commissioning expenses pertaining to brownfield beds.