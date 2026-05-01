Improving mix, volumes seen driving growth recovery for Max Healthcare

Param Desai and Sanketa Kohale of the brokerage pointed out that the company registered a strong 19 per cent operating profit growth over FY22-25, and operational efficiency has been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR (national capital region). However, delay in bed additions impacted growth in FY26. The analysts expect growth to improve from FY27, led by new bed additions, CGHS price revisions, and further ramp-up across Noida and Dwarka units.
Going ahead, the hospital chain is eyeing a 6-7 per cent growth in ARPOB in mature hospitals and network occupancy of 80 per cent. This is expected to be aided by an aggressive expansion plan, including addition of 1,500 beds in FY26. Among those recently commissioned include the 60-bed facility at Max Mohali and phased commissioning at Nanavati Max (Mumbai) and Max Smart (Saket).