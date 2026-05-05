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In a first since 2014, DIIs trump FIIs in real estate investments

The growth comes despite extended decision-making timelines driven by global macroeconomic complexity, demonstrating the resilience and fundamental strength of India's real estate market

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors
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Gulveen Aulakh
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:54 PM IST
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Domestic institutional investors (DII) overtook foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in India’s real estate investments with 52 per cent market share for the first time since 2014, when data from JLL India on the sector was available.  
 
Investments for Q1 2026 surged 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $1.7 billion, fully funded by DIIs.
 
The growth comes despite extended decision-making timelines driven by global macroeconomic complexity, demonstrating the resilience and fundamental strength of India’s real estate market.
 
“Domestic capital remains the backbone of our market, with real estate investment trusts (Reits) playing an instrumental role in deepening liquidity. Deal momentum remains strong as cross-border investors successfully close transactions. India's structural evolution positions us well to sustain this growth trajectory through 2026,” said Lata Pillai, senior managing director & head of capital markets, JLL India.  
 

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Topics :Domestic Institutional InvestorsReal Estate FIIForeign Institutional Investors

First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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