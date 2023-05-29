NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

The management of India’s biggest stock exchange has affirmed that it is working to reduce the time taken. According to the analysts, certain approvals required at present from NSE for buying stocks, are adding to the processing time.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which is still awaiting regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO), is now planning to streamline the process of buying the unlisted stocks of the company, thereby reducing the time taken for such deals from about four months to just a week.