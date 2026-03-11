InCred Equities sees "buy on dips" in AMCs; bets on Nippon Life, UTI AMC

InCred Equities has maintained an optimistic mid-to-long-term outlook on the Indian Asset Management (AMC) sector, citing improving geographic penetration and rising popularity among young and mid-income investors. The brokerage suggested that any softness in select AMC stocks due to current market volatility presents a "good opportunity to add" to positions.

Nippon Life Asset Management India (Add; target ₹1,000) remains the brokerage’s top pick for its consistent performance-led market share gains, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Add; target ₹ 1,000) is favoured for its turnaround story and slowing market share loss. Analysts also highlighted UTI AMC (Add; ₹1,400) as attractive due to the potential "undercurrent" of an acquisition, while maintaining a more cautious stance on HDFC AMC (Hold; ₹2,600) due to an unfavorable risk-reward ratio following a recent stock price run-up.

At 11:48 AM, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares were up 2.58 per cent, Shriram Asset Management Company 2.78 per cent, and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company flat with a positive bias. Conversely, HDFC Asset Management Company slipped 1.83 per cent, Nippon Life India Asset Management fell 1.4 per cent and UTI Asset Management Company was flat with a negative bias. The brokerage view comes after the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released its data for February 2026. Industry AUM hits ₹83.2 trillion in February According to AMFI, the industry’s average assets under management (AUM) increased by 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹83.2 trillion in February 2026. This growth was supported by steady net inflows of ₹94,200 crore and mark-to-market (MTM) gains, rebounding after a flat January.

Equity inflows rise as redemptions ease Net equity inflows improved by 8 per cent M-o-M to ₹26,000 crore, driven primarily by a 13 per cent decline in redemptions (to ₹36,100 crore). While gross equity inflows actually dipped 5 per cent to ₹62,100 crore, the easing of profit-booking reflected continued investor resilience despite heightened market volatility. Flexi-cap funds led the category, accounting for 27 per cent of total equity inflows.

Mid-cap and Small-cap funds followed, contributing 15 per cent each.

Sectoral/Thematic funds saw a massive 187 per cent jump in net inflows to ₹3,000 crore, aided by New Fund Offers (NFOs). Passive flows drag on lower Gold ETF interest In contrast to the equity strength, passive funds (ETFs and Index funds) saw a 65 per cent M-o-M drop in inflows to ₹13,900 crore. This was largely due to a sharp cooling in Gold ETF demand, which fell to ₹5,250 crore in February compared to a massive ₹24,000 crore in January, as gold prices turned volatile.